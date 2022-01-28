Chinese PV Industry Brief: Longi raises wafer prices

Solar manufacturer Longi has raised the prices of all its PV wafers via an update on the company website. G1 products, measuring 158.75-223 mm, now cost RMB5.15 (US$0.81) per piece, up 4%, and 166 mm M6 wafers are 3.9% more expensive, at RMB5.35 (US$0.84). The price of M10, 182-247 mm wafers was raised 3.7% to RMB6.38 per piece (US$1.00). This upwards trend was confirmed by Taiwanese market research company PV Infolink, which reports price increases for all types of wafer products. One reason for the rise is increasing polysilicon demand, according to data released by the silicon branch of China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association.

Solar manufacturer JinkoSolar was listed on Wednesday on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) with the code 688223. The company issued a total of 2 billion shares at a price of RMB5 (US$0.79) per share through its IPO to raise RMB10 billion (US$1.57 billion). The capital market embraced Jinko, resulting in a 111% price increase in the first trading day, increasing the company value to over RMB100 billion (US$15.72 billion ).

Solar manufacturer Zhonghuan Semiconductor said it expects revenue of up to RMB43 billion (US$6.76 billion) for fiscal year 2021, with a YoY growth of 120%. Net profit attributable to shareholders is estimated to reach up to RMB4.2 billion (US$660 million), which would mean a growth of 286% over last year. The company said the strong performance depended on improved wafer sales, cost reductions and new capacities.

Popular content

Embattled solar developer China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Ltd on Wednesday announced that the hearing of a winding up petition lodged against it by Danish conglomerate Nine United International Ltd has been adjourned by the High Court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region until March 23. C Smarter Energy told the Hong Kong Stock Exchange it is in negotiations with the petitioner to try and reach a settlement. The winding up petition relates to alleged non-payment by a C Smarter subsidiary and a connected business of loans of US$4.52 million and US$5.51 million signed in January and March 2020. Trading in C Smarter’s stock has been suspended since April 1.