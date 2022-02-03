Maxeon extends IBC modules’ product, perfomance warranty to 40 years

Singapore-headquartered solar manufacturer Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd announced today it will offer a 40-year product and a 40-year performance warranty for its Interdigitated Back Contact (IBC) product line.

The company said the 40/40 warranty is the longest and most comprehensive combined warranty offered in the photovoltaic industry to date. The product line is sold in most countries outside the United States and Canada under the SunPower Maxeon brand.

“The new SunPower Maxeon 40 Year Warranty is based on external field studies from more than 33 million IBC panels deployed worldwide, comprehensive accelerated life testing by Maxeon and third parties, and a physics-based model which Maxeon uses to determine the expected performance impact over time from major degradation and failure modes,” the manufacturer stated. “Collectively, these give Maxeon and our customers confidence that the SunPower Maxeon module technology can support a 40-year warranted life, and that continued operation beyond this period is certainly feasible.”

According to the company, its IBC modules come with a minimum warranted output of 98% during their first year of operation, followed by a maximum annual degradation of 0.25% for the next 39 years. “The result is an unprecedented 88.3% warranted power level at the end of 40 years, meaning Maxeon IBC panels deliver up to 9.5% more power after 40 years than standard solar panels deliver after 25 years,” it also said.