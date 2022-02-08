Iberdrola moves forward with Portugal’s largest pumped-hydro storage project

Spanish energy company Iberdrola has energized the first 220 MW turbine at its Tâmega hydropower plant in northern Portugal.
The plant is part of the 1,158 MW Tâmega complex under construction since 2014, which comprises three water reservoirs – Gouvães, Daivões and Alto Tâmega – and three hydroelectric power plants located on the Tâmega river, a tributary of the Duero in the north of Portugal, close to Oporto. “After eight years of construction work, the Gouvães and Daivões plants have now been completed and all of the generating units are currently undergoing commissioning tests,” the company said in a statement.
The complex also includes an 880 MW pumped-hydro storage facility, which Iberdrola said will raise Portugal's storage capacity by 30%. “When the Gouvães and Daivões plants are fully operational in the middle of this year, the large Tâmega giga battery will have enough storage capacity to supply two million Portuguese households for an entire day, and will contribute to the decarbonization and energy independence objectives set by the Portuguese government,” it further explained. “In 2024, with the commissioning of Alto Tâmega, the facility will be fully completed.”
Popular content
The Daivões dam is the lower reservoir of the 880 MW reversible storage facility, which is able to store water from the Daivões reservoir in the Gouvães reservoir, taking advantage of the 650 meters height difference between the two.
The €1.5 billion Tâmega project will also be connected to two wind power facilities totaling 300 MW.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
3 comments
How many GWh?
In principle 1GW of flexible hydro should support about 3GW of solar power.
The value in GWh was not indicated by Iberdrola.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.