Indian manufacturer Saatvik Solar doubles module capacity to 1GW with new fab

From pv magazine India

Indian manufacturer Saatvik Solar, which is aiming for 3GW of annual photovoltaic equipment production output by the end of next year, has reached 1GW through the addition of a 500MW mono PERC panel factory in the state of Haryana. The new production base is equipped to make mono PERC, half-cut, multi-busbar technology to produce high-efficiency solar modules with a power output of 530-610Wp, the company said.

Saatvik is setting up an additional 1.2GW of solar production capacity in the city of Gandhidham, in Gujarat state, by the end of March next year and has said it plans to create an “eco system” featuring module and cell manufacturing.

“As a part of the government plan to achieve 280GW of solar capacity by 2030, and to bring cutting-edge technology to India for manufacturing high-efficiency modules, we have just added 500MW [of] mono PERC, half-cut, MBB [multi-busbar] technology to produce high-efficiency solar PV modules,” said Saatvik CEO Prashant Mathur. “Further, we are setting up a greenfield manufacturing project in Gandhidham, Gujarat, to raise manufacturing output to 3GW by 2023.”