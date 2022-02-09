Hyundai enters heterojunction PV module business

Hyundai Energy Solutions, a unit of South Korean shipbuilding group Hyundai Heavy Industries, has said that it will partner with PV production equipment supplier Jusung Engineering on the development of tandem heterojunction (HJT) solar modules.
Jusung Engineering will be responsible for developing the manufacturing processes and the equipment for the production of heterojunction products based on 182 mm M10 wafers.
Via the new partnership, Hyunday Energy Solution aims to commercialize heterojunction panels with a power conversion efficiency that is purportedly 23% higher than that of conventional PERC panels.
Popular content
Jusung Engineering, which supplies equipment for both thin-film and crystalline silicon solar products, said last summer that it has developed an n-type single-crystal HJT solar cell with an efficiency of 24.45%. The result was certified by the Korea Energy Research Institute.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.