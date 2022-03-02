Luminous unveils integrated lithium battery inverter

From pv magazine India

Luminous Power Technologies has unveiled new Li-ON series inverters with integrated lithium-ion batteries as a compact, safe and efficient power backup solution for the retail and domestic segments. The new plug-and-play inverters provide solid performance with negligible maintenance compared to conventional lead-acid battery-based inverters, said the company.

The integrated lithium battery promises a lifetime that is three times longer than conventional lead-acid batteries. In addition, the inverter supports fast charging and can completely charge the battery with grid electricity in just four hours.

Li-ON 1250, the first in the Li-ON series, features a battery management system (BMS) that manages the performance of both the inverter and the battery, thereby increasing its performance and life. The 1,100VA inverter can run a maximum of 880W of load and is ideal for running up to a three-bedroom house or a large showroom with a backup time of more than three hours at 50% load. An advanced LCD screen displays running statistics like battery charging time and backup time.

“The product supports energy efficiency with less power required to charge the lithium-ion battery than the lead-acid battery. In addition, the lithium battery provides a consistent backup over its lifecycle,” Amit Shukla, senior vice president of the power solutions business at Luminous Power Technologies, told pv magazine.

Space is not a constraint with Li-ON integrated inverters, said Shukla.

“Customers need not look for a separate space to keep this inverter as it’s quite compact, approximately 60% lesser in size than lead-acid battery-based solutions,” he added.

The Li-ON power backup solution is safe because it eliminates the risk of accidental contact by doing away with wires and terminals. Its pure sine wave output protects connected appliances from voltage surges and short circuits.

“Overall, the product is designed to offer new-age features which add value to the lives of the consumer. Three times longer battery life, three times faster charging, consistent backup time, maintenance-free and five-years warranty are real differentiators and drivers for any consumer to buy this product,” said the company.

Loads supported by the 1,100VA model include lighting, TV sets, refrigerators, audio systems, fans, and computers but not air-conditioners and microwave ovens.

“The electronics part, including the battery management system, is in-house designed and manufactured by Luminous. So, we are only outsourcing the battery component. Moving forward, we plan to start assembling batteries too in-house only,” said Shukla.

Luminous plans to launch more products in this segment with this technology by the end of the year. It is also working on other lithium technology products that are ready to connect to solar power.

Its Li-ON integrated inverter is priced at approximately INR 50,000 ($660) in India. The company plans to rely on its existing sales network of more than 35,000 distributors and dealers to reach households across the country.