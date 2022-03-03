Masdar-EDF joint venture bid for more independence

The European Commission has invited observations on a plan tabled by French state-owned energy company EDF and Emirati state-owned renewables business Masdar to give more independence to the Emerge joint venture they control.
Emerge operates on-site solar panels and building energy efficiency measures for businesses as well as operating street lights in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
The operation's state-controlled parent companies wish to give the unit more independence from them to operate in the relevant market as a “full-function joint venture,” which would mean Emerge falling under EU merger rules.
Popular content
The European Commission on Friday published details of the proposed change in the Official Journal of the European Union and has invited feedback on the proposal with a deadline for comments set for Monday.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.