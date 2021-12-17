EDF builds 100 MW/100 MWh solar-plus-storage project to power world’s largest remote city

From pv magazine Latam
Peruvian consultancy Energy Partners has selected EDF Renewables, the renewable energy arm of French energy giant EDF, to develop, build and operate a 100 MW/100 MWh solar-plus-storage plant aimed at providing electricity to the city of Iquitos, the largest metropolis in the Peruvian Amazon.
EDF Renewables secured a 20-year PPA for the project from local utility Electro Oriente. The French company said the facility would begin delivering power in 2026 at a more competitive price than diesel.
The hybrid plant will be connected to a microgrid system that currently provides electricity to the 550,000 inhabitants of Iquitos and will supply between 160 and 200 GWh per year. This will prevent the burning of at least 50% of the fossil fuels that are currently used to generate electricity in the region.
EDF Renewables has also signed an agreement to supply electricity to the town of Requena, in the Loreto Region in northeastern Peru, for a 20-year period.
