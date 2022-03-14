Svolt unveils new storage solutions for residential, commercial PV systems

The SPCL series is offered with up to three 10.6kWh elements and can reach a maximum storage capacity of 31.9kWh.

From pv magazine Germany

Chinese battery manufacturer Svolt has released a new stationary energy storage solution based on its on lithium iron phosphate technology. The battery storage is intended to be used in combination with residential and commercial PV systems.

“Thanks to the innovative design concept, the scalability, the variety of intelligent functions and the high level of security, we are paving the way for future-oriented, innovative energy management that also takes into account the future challenges of digitally transformed markets,” said Bob Tao, Senior Director BESS Business Development at Svolt Europe.

The SPCL series is offered with up to three 10.6kWh elements and can reach a maximum storage capacity of 31.9kWh. A single 10.6kWh battery unit weighs 80kg while a 31.9kWh 3-unit device has a weight of 220kg.

The battery efficiency is 95.3%, according to the manufacturer, which said the new product should be available starting from next year.

In addition, the manufacturer has revealed its Energy Storage Unit (ESU) for renewable energy integration, dynamic capacity expansion, demand-driven energy management, distributed power generation, backup power, and EV fast charging. The solution features lithium iron phosphate, a current of 280A and a voltage of 3.2V.

This product is offered with storage capacities of 564.48 and 639.6kWh, respectively, and an output power of 282.24 and 319.8kW. The system efficiency can reach up to 92.5%.

Furthermore, Svolt has introduced its CE-M-100/200 series, which is also based on lithium iron phosphate cells. The output is 100kW and its nominal storage capacity is 200 kWh.

Svolt offers a product guarantee of five years and a performance guarantee of 10 years for the new systems.