Chinese PV Industry Brief: Talesun plans 5GW heterojunction PV module factory

PV module maker Talesun announced on Wednesday it has signed an agreement with the government of Fuping County, in Hebei province, for a 5GW solar cell and module manufacturing facility. The company wants to invest around RMB5 billion ($793 million) in the new factory. Talesun added that it is also planning to deploy 5GW of agrivoltaic facilities in the region thanks to an investment of RMB3.3 billion.
PV module manufacturer Longi has further increased the prices of its wafers this week. ‘G1′ products, measuring 158.75-223mm, now cost RMB5.35 ($0.745) per piece, up by RMB0.10, and 166mm M6 wafers are by RMB0more expensive, at RMB5.32 (US$0.83). The price of M10, 182-247 mm wafers has been raised by RMB0.10 to RMB5.55 per piece (US$0.96). The price for M10, 182/247mm wafers remained unchanged compared to the previous price release.
Popular content
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
1 comment
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.