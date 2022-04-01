Enel, European Commission sign grant agreement for 3 GW Italian module factory

Renewable energy company and solar PV module manufacturer Enel Green Power, a unit of Italian power utility Enel, and the European Commission signed a grant agreement that will enable the Italian company to scale up its 200 MW 3Sun heterojunction module factory in Catania, southern Italy, to 3 GW.
Enel announced that it had secured an undisclosed amount of funding for the Tango (iTaliAN pv Giga factOry) project in mid-November. “The 3 GW production facility is expected to be fully commissioned by July 2024, after starting with the first 400 MW in September 2023, making 3Sun Europe’s largest gigawatt-scale factory producing high-performance bifacial PV modules,” the company said in a statement.
The funds were provided by the European Commission under the framework of the EU’s first Innovation Fund call for large-scale projects.
Enel plans to invest around €600 million in the expansion of its module manufacturing facility and the European Commission will contribute around €118 million to the total sum.
Popular content
“Europe alone is expected to absorb a large portion of additional demand thanks to the great competitiveness and convenience of this technology,” said Enel CEO Francesco Starace. “The sourcing footprint of these important components is a weak point in the global supply chain and we see the need to rebalance its geographic spread that is today excessively dependent on a single Asian source.”
Enel started production at the 200 MW facility in October 2019. It invested around €80 million in reviving the factory, which was built in 2011 with Japanese electronics manufacturer Sharp and French-Italian semiconductor business STMicroelectronics. Enel took full control of the facility in July 2014. At the time, the factory was intended to produce multi-junction, thin-film silicon PV modules.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
1 comment
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.