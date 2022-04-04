Croatia launches 622MW renewables auction

Hrvatski Operator Tržišta Energije (HROTE), the Croatian electricity and gas regulator, has launched an auction to allocate 322 MW of renewable energy capacity to developers.
The Croatian authorities want to auction off 300MW of PV, 300MW of wind, 8MW of biomass and biogas, 4MW of small hydropower, and 10MW of geothermal power.
For solar and geothermal, project sizes will have to exceed 500kW, while for wind projects this threshold has been set at 3MW. Hydropower projects will need to have capacities of 500kW to 10MW and biogas and biomass installations will need to be sized between 500kW and 5MW.
Selected projects will be awarded 12-year feed-in premium contracts and will have to start delivering power in 2024. The ceiling for PV has been set at HRK 495.63 ($72.40)/MWh and HRK 460.91/MWh for wind power.
The auction is part of a 2.2GW series of tenders for large-scale renewables held by HROTE. The Croatian government is also supporting rooftop PV through a rebate scheme.
According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Croatia had 85 MW of installed PV capacity at the end of 2020. Croatia implemented a feed-in tariff scheme for rooftop solar that expired in 2015 after bringing online around 50 MW of capacity.
