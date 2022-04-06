SMA unveils new inverter for residential, commercial PV

German inverter manufacturer SMA Solar Technology AG has released a new three-phase inverter series for applications in residential and commercial PV projects with outputs up to 135 kW.

The Sunny Tripower X devices feature a system manager function linked to the company's Sunny Portal for holistic, intelligent energy management ennexOS.

“The Sunny Tripower X is not only responsible for the monitoring, management and grid-compliant power control of up to five inverters, but also enables participation in the energy market,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “It will also be capable of managing battery-storage systems and loads.”

The new line includes four versions with power ratings of 12kW, 15kW, 20kW and 25kW. It also features three independent MPP trackers and six string inputs. The inverters provide grid-compliant power control of entire systems and enable over-dimensioning of PV systems by up to 150%.

The devices measure 728 mm x 762 mm x 266 mm and weigh 35 kg. They feature efficiencues of up to 98.3% and a European efficiency of up to 98.0%. The maximum input voltage is 1,000V and the MPP voltage range is between 206V and 800V. It also features has an operating temperature range of -25 C to 60 C and IP65-rated protection.

“Thanks to the wide input voltage range and the high input current capability, it is compatible with the latest generation of high-performance PV modules,” SMA said. “The innovative enclosure design ensures efficient cooling of the electronic components and thus guarantees maximum lifetime of the Sunny Tripower X.”