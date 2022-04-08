BYD increases capacity at Brazilian PV module factory

Chinese solar, battery and EV manufacturer BYD has added a new production line to its solar module production facility in Campinas, in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo.
The factory now has a capacity of 500 MW. It will produce new panels based on multi-busbar, half-cell, and 1/3 cut cell technologies, with power outputs ranging from 450 W to 670 W.
“With this new capacity, the company strengthens and maintains its leadership in the national market, not only in terms of volume produced, but also in cutting-edge technology, characterizing itself as one of the companies that invest the most in new processes and equipment in the sector,” BYD said referring to the new production line, which is expected to start commercial operations on April 25.
Adalberto Maluf, director of marketing and sustainability at BYD Brasil, hailed the launch of the new production line.
Popular content
“In addition to representing the largest factory in operation and occupying the position of largest manufacturer in the country, the facility has already produced more than 1.6 million modules in the last five years, bringing great independence and economy to the market, as a source of clean and renewable energy,” said Maluf.
The factory opened in 2017 with an annual capacity of 200 MW, with the support of Apex-Brasil, the Brazilian government's trade and investment promotion agency. Solar projects that feature Brazilian-made components can obtain financing from the Brazilian Development Bank and Banco do Nordeste.
Chinese-Canadian PV module manufacturer Canadian Solar also operates a solar module factory near Sao Paulo with an annual production capacity of 380 MW.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
1 comment
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.