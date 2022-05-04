Belgium’s Flanders region allocates 57.2 MW of PV in fourth renewables auction

Vlaams Energie- en Klimaatagentschap (VEKA), the energy agency of the Belgian region of Flanders, has published the results of its fourth auction for renewable energy projects. It selected 182 solar projects, totaling 57.2 MW.
The PV projects secured a tariff ranging from €0.03 ($0.0316)/kWh to €0.06 ($0.0631)/kWh, depending on their size. The final average price was €0.0507/kWh.
The ceiling prices for the auction had been set at €0.22/kWh. Overall, solar secured around €4.9 million of the €5 million budget that VEKA had earmarked for the procurement exercise.
In the first procurement round of this kind, held in July 2021, VEKA allocated 33 MW of PV. Final prices for solar ranged from €0.0321/kWh to €0.15/kWh. In the second and third auctions, it allocated 29.6 MW and 25.5 MW, respectively.
Flanders has the largest regional share of installed solar capacity in Belgium. Its cumulative installed solar power hit 4.4 GW at the end of 2020. The region is also supporting rooftop PV through a rebate scheme.
