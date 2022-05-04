India’s NTPC tenders 250 MW/500 MWh energy storage project

From pv magazine India
NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd., a wholly owned arm of Indian state-run power producer NTPC, has invited global bids to develop a 250 MW standalone battery energy storage solution (BESS). The project will be connected to the nation's interstate transmission system (ISTS), with 500 MWh of storage capacity.
The project will be located near the Fatehgarh-III ISTS substation in the state of Rajasthan. It will be awarded through competitive bidding, followed by a reverse auction.
The BESS must be designed to have a useful life of 12 years after the start of commercial operations. The developer must provide comprehensive operation and maintenance for the BESS plant (including battery replacement and disposal, if required) over the project’s lifetime.
The systems must be guaranteed for annual degradation of less than 2.5% and must demonstrate a minimum 70% of their original rated capacity after 12 years of commercial operation.
NTPC REL said it plans to finance the subject package through its own resources.
