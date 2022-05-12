Hygenco commissions green hydrogen pilot powered by off-grid solar

Vivaan Solar-backed Hygenco has installed a green hydrogen pilot plant powered by off-grid solar in Madhya Pradesh. The plant generates green hydrogen via alkaline electrolysis technology.

The project is fully independent of the grid. It is co-located with a solar project in the state’s Ujjain district.

“An existing solar plant of Vivaan Solar was disconnected by Hygenco from the grid and fully reconfigured for the green hydrogen plant. In this process, swathing changes were made in the solar plant using technologies not yet prevalent in India,” Hygenco CEO Amit Bansal told pv magazine. “Hygenco executed the project as the sole builder (EPC), owner (investor), and operator of the plant. No EPCs were involved in this case, reflecting Hygenco’s technical capability.”

The plant started trial operations on March 31 and was fully commissioned by April 15.

“This pilot plant will be part of our R&D Center of Excellence in hydrogen technologies,” said Bansal. “We hope to provide clean and affordable hydrogen for end-use industries and facilitate their journey to decarbonize operations.”

Hygenco’s green hydrogen pilot plant is controlled by an advanced energy management and control system (EMCS). The EMCS monitors parameters such as solar PV generation, state of charge, hydrogen generation, pressure, temperature, and purities from the electrolyzer and makes autonomous decisions in real time to achieve high efficiencies. The technology enables Hygenco to augment the hydrogen yield and deliver cost-competitive hydrogen to the end clients.

Hygenco, based in the Indian state of Haryana, aims to become a global leader in deploying green hydrogen and green ammonia-powered industry solutions. It designs, engineers, optimizes, and commissions end-to-end green hydrogen and green ammonia assets on a build-own-operate and build-own-operate-transfer basis.