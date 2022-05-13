JLNPhenix Energy expands lithium battery capacity to 550 MWh/year

From pv magazine India

Noida-based JLNPhenix Energy, an arm of Singapore-based CLN Energy, has started commercial production of lithium batteries from its new plant in the Indian state of Maharashtra.

The company has been assembling lithium batteries in India since 2019. With the latest addition in Maharashtra's Pune district, it now has an aggregate 550 MWh of lithium battery capacity in the country, including an operational 400 MWh-a-year factory in Noida and the new 150 MWh/year in Pune. The Noida and Pune facilities span 40,000 square feet and 20,000 square feet, respectively.

Popular content

JLNPhenix Energy makes lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) and lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC) batteries. The target applications are electric vehicles, traction applications, on-grid and off-grid energy storage applications, and drones.

Going forward, JLNPhenix Energy plans to expand geographically. It aims to develop a manufacturing setup for power trains with motors and controllers, said company CEO Sunil Gandhi.