Indian state of Madhya Pradesh to host 1.4 GW solar park

From pv magazine India
The Indian state of Madhya Pradesh will host a 1.4 GW solar plant near the Behrara Mata Temple in Morena district. About 70% of the land required for the solar plant has already been allotted. The PV plant will be ready within a year, and will generate 1.4 GW of electricity per day, said Girraj Dandotia, the chairman of Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd.
At present, the state’s largest single-site solar power plant is in Rewa district, generating 750 MW of power. The solar plant in Morena district will be twice as big as the Rewa plant. It will be built under the solar park scheme.
Popular content
“The district administration has so far allotted 2,000 hectares of land in the hills of Behara Mata Temple between Kailaras-Pahargarh road. The allotment process for the remaining 800 hectares of land is in progress,” Dandotia said. “(About) 70% of its power will go to Madhya Pradesh, and 30% of the electricity can be voluntarily supplied to anyone by the company setting up a solar power plant.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.