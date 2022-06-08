South Africa approves another 139 MW of PV under new distributed-generation rules

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has approved 15 photovoltaic projects totaling 139 MW that are expected to operate under the country's regulatory framework for distributed-generation power facilities.
“Eleven generation facilities will be generating electricity for their own use, and five generation facilities will be generating electricity for commercial purposes,” the regulator said in a statement. “All applicants have connection approvals from licensed distributors.”
Eleven plants are expected to be connected to the grid of national utility Eskom and the other four projects will be linked to municipal networks. The project size ranges from 0.1 MW to 80 MW.
All applications were submitted to Nersa in April and the regulator claims it processed them within the 19-day deadline. “Since the increase of the registration threshold from 1 MW to 100 MW, Nersa has approved 218 registration applications. In the first quarter of 2022, 54 generation facilities with a total capacity of 29.1 MW were approved,” it stated.
Popular content
In late May, Cape Town-based renewables developer Sola Group secured approval from Nersa to build two 100 MW solar power plants under the new rules.
The South African government raised the threshold for the distributed-generation solar segment to 100 MW in August 2021, exempting developers from applying for generation licenses to improve the entire permitting process. The new rules also imposed a wheeling fee to be paid to national state-owned utility Eskom for the maintenance and upkeep of its infrastructure to transport the energy.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.