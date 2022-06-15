EV battery can reach 98% charge in less than 10 minutes

From pv magazine USA

California-based Enovix said that it has demonstrated the ability of electric vehicle battery cells to charge from 0% to 80% capacity in as little as 5.2 minutes, and above 98% charge capacity in less than 10 minutes.

The cells also surpass 1,000 cycles, while retaining 93% of their capacity. These achievements have shattered the US Advanced Battery Consortium (USABC) goal of achieving 80% charge in 15 minutes.

Other goals for USABC at the cell level include a usable energy density of 550 Wh/L, a survival temperature range of -40 C to 66 C, and a cost of $75/kWh at an annual output volume of 250,000 units. A full set of USABC targets can be found here.

The company demonstrated the fast-charge ability in its 0.27 Ah EV cells in its silicon lithium-ion batteries, which it said contain a novel 3D architecture and constraint system. The cells contain a 100% active silicon anode. Enovix said the material has long been heralded as an important technology in the next generation of battery anodes.

Silicon anodes can theoretically store more than twice as much lithium than the graphite anode that is used in nearly all Li-ion batteries today (1,800 mAh/cubic centimeter vs. 800 mAh/cubic centimeter).

“Fast charge capability can accelerate mass adoption of EVs and we’ve been able to demonstrate a level of performance that meets and exceeds many OEM roadmaps,” said Harrold Rust, co-founder, CEO and president of Enovix. “EV manufacturers are in pursuit of batteries that support longer range, while the public and private sectors work to increase EV driver access to fast chargers. We’re proud to support these goals to help electrify the automotive industry and demonstrate our batteries are an exciting option to power long-range, fast-charging EVs.”

“Our unique architecture enables a battery that not only charges in less than 10 minutes, but also maintains high cycle life,” said Ashok Lahiri, the CTO of Enovix. “We can improve battery performance today using the same chemistries, but more importantly, we can accelerate the industry’s roadmap.”

Lahiri spoke this week at the 12th International Advanced Automotive Battery Conference (AABC) Europe in Mainz, Germany. His presentation on silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries for EV applications will provide an update on the company’s EV program. The slide deck can be found here.