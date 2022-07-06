Acme to build 1.5 GW green hydrogen project in India

From pv magazine India

Indian developer Acme Group has announced plans to invest INR 52,474 crore ($6.61 billion) to build a green hydrogen and green ammonia project in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

It signed the initial agreement with the state government during the Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave. The project will produce green ammonia through the ammonia synthesis loop process with electrolysis-based hydrogen.

Acme will build a 5 GW solar PV plant to power 1.5 GW of electrolysis capacity for green hydrogen production and 1.1 million tonnes of ammonia synthesis loop.

“This will be the largest such plant in India and perhaps one of the largest in the world. It will produce green hydrogen and ammonia, which will help de-carbonize sectors such as fertilizers, power, refining, and steel, among others,” said Acme Group Chairman Manoj K Upadhyay. “The project requires four ingredients – solar radiation, access to port, availability of land and skilled resources. Tamil Nadu offers all of these.”

Sandeep Kashyap, COO of Acme Group, said, that the company is willing to work with the government to help build the project, in addition to “an ecosystem of smaller units.”