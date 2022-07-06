Acme to build 1.5 GW green hydrogen project in India

From pv magazine India
Indian developer Acme Group has announced plans to invest INR 52,474 crore ($6.61 billion) to build a green hydrogen and green ammonia project in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu.
It signed the initial agreement with the state government during the Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave. The project will produce green ammonia through the ammonia synthesis loop process with electrolysis-based hydrogen.
Acme will build a 5 GW solar PV plant to power 1.5 GW of electrolysis capacity for green hydrogen production and 1.1 million tonnes of ammonia synthesis loop.
Popular content
“This will be the largest such plant in India and perhaps one of the largest in the world. It will produce green hydrogen and ammonia, which will help de-carbonize sectors such as fertilizers, power, refining, and steel, among others,” said Acme Group Chairman Manoj K Upadhyay. “The project requires four ingredients – solar radiation, access to port, availability of land and skilled resources. Tamil Nadu offers all of these.”
Sandeep Kashyap, COO of Acme Group, said, that the company is willing to work with the government to help build the project, in addition to “an ecosystem of smaller units.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.