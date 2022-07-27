Universal Solar to open 600 MW solar module factory in Panama

Arizona-based solar module provider Universal Solar announced it will build a 600 MW PV panel manufacturing facility at the Colón Logistics Park located in the Colón Container Terminal CCT in Colón, Panama.
“Universal Solar is taking orders now, with delivery expected in the fourth quarter 2022,” the company said in a statement released. “The company has signed Master Service Agreements for more than 400 MW of modules, and is negotiating an additional 175 MW, which would account for nearly all of the factory's 600 MW first-line capacity.”
The factory has a surface of around 18,500 m2 and will rely on production equipment that Universal Solar is currently purchasing from undisclosed industry-leading original equipment manufacturers.
The company will initially produce monocrystalline PERC panels with a power output ranging from 350 to 545 W and a power conversion efficiency between 20.04% and 21.46%. “Universal Solar will offer 25- to 30-year linear power output warranties and 12- to 15-year material and workmanship warranties,” the manufacturer further explained. “Universal Solar's modules will be 100 percent compliant with the U.S. Commerce Department's Withhold and Release Order on Hoshine silicon.”
The factory will mainly serve the US market. “The U.S. has a long-standing Free Trade Agreement with Panama, and Panama is an example of “near-shoring” in which U.S. businesses locate operations in countries close to home,” the company stated.
