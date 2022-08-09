Brazil sets up secretariat to develop green hydrogen

From pv magazine Latin America
Brazil’s National Institute of Clean Energies (INEL) has announced the establishment of a green hydrogen secretariat (SHV) to accelerate the growth of green hydrogen production in Brazil. The secretariat will serve under the leadership of Luiz Piauhylino Filho, who has experience in the renewable energy and green hydrogen sectors, in both Portugal and Brazil.
Filho said that the SHV will try to guarantee low-cost clean energy for the production of green hydrogen. It will coordinate with the main players in the market, as well as national and international authorities, other clean energy associations, companies, entrepreneurs, and the general public.
In November 2021, INEL set up a working group with the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL) to seek technical solutions for the connection of distributed generation – one of the bottlenecks for the segment in the country. The results of this analysis were delivered in May.
Popular content
The green hydrogen segment in Brazil has started to grow this year with the installation of the country’s first industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant. It was completed in May by Unigel. The system includes three standard 20 MW electrolyzers supplied by Thyssenkrupp nucera, with a second phase expected to expand the project’s capacity beyond 100 MW.
Shell's Brazilian subsidiary is also working on hydrogen projects, in collaboration with the port of Açu. The two sides are developing a pilot plant at the port, north of Rio de Janeiro, with an initial capacity of 10 MW. They aim to eventually develop a 100 MW green hydrogen production facility at the port.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.