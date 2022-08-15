The mobility rEVolution: Enphase Energy to expand EV charger deployments

Enphase Energy has announced that ClipperCreek, its California-based EV charging solutions division, is expanding product deployments in the US market in response to rising consumer interest in electric vehicles and electrification. “We’re proud to work with innovative companies like Xeal Energy and ZEF Energy to extend EV charging access to new customers,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. The ClipperCreek EV chargers include hardwired or plug-in options with flexible power configurations that work with any EV currently sold in North America.

Siemens and Mahle have agreed to jointly standardize wireless EV charging by developing and testing complete infrastructure and automotive engineering systems. They said they aim to close gaps to ensure full interoperability between vehicles and charging infrastructure, in addition to developing a complete inductive charging system for EVs. “Wireless charging of electric vehicles is emerging as a major market for the future,” said Stefan Perras, head of predevelopment and innovation for charging infrastructure at Siemens, which recently acquired a minority stake in wireless charging specialist WiTricity for $25 million. “The transfer efficiency of wireless, inductive charging is comparable to plug-in systems.”

Tesla has revealed that its Gigafactory Shanghai has produced its 1 millionth EV, in an important milestone for the company’s main export hub. After starting production in December 2019, Gigafactory Shanghai quickly became the biggest EV factory in the world. It ended 2021 with an annual production volume of more than 800,000 vehicles. Gigafactory Shanghai only produces Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, but it is expected to expand to more models next year, with plans to increase its production capacity to 20 million cars per year by the end of the decade.

Mercedes-Benz has expanded its battery supply partnership with Chinese battery maker CATL on its way to going fully electric. CATL announced plans last week to invest €7.34 billion ($7.6 billion) in the construction of a 100 GWh battery plant in Debrecen, Hungary. It will be the company’s second battery cell manufacturing facility in Europe and the biggest greenfield investment in the country's history. In a separate announcement, Mercedes-Benz said it will be the first partner to receive battery cells from the Hungarian plant, with the largest initial order volume.

Popular content

Jet Charge has won contracts from the Western Australian government to install EV chargers along what could be the world’s longest electric highway. The Melbourne-based EV fast-charging specialist will install 98 EV chargers at 49 locations in Western Australia. Once completed, the infrastructure will serve to create the world’s longest continuously connected electric highway. Each charging location will be fitted with a standard charger and a 150 kW DC fast charger capable of fully charging a car in as little as 15 minutes. The first charging stations will be installed in November, with the full network set to be operational by 2024.

Freyr has announced the establishment of a technology resources campus and business unit in Japan. The new business unit is the Norwegian battery company's first physical location in Asia and will focus on scaling up testing and development of its battery platform, in cooperation with 24M Technologies. Freyr’s new facility will be located in Fukuoka prefecture, where the testing equipment is now being installed, the company said. A few weeks ago, Freyr's board also approved plans for a battery cell factory in Rana, Norway. Production is scheduled to start in the first half of 2024, with a targeted annual capacity of 29 GWh.