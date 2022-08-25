Italy launches call for €1.5 billion rebate scheme for PV in agricultural buildings

Italian energy agency Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE) has published this week the rules for the rebate scheme aimed at helping farming businesses install rooftop PV systems on agricultural buildings.
Interested developers may submit their project proposals from September 27 to October 27 via a dedicated online platform.
The scheme has a budget of €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion) and is being financed with funds from the post-Covid 19 recovery fund. The Italian government hopes to deploy 375 MW of new PV capacity through this program.
The Italian recovery fund also includes €2.2 billion for energy communities and €1.1 billion for agrivoltaics.
