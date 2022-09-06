Solar tech theft rising in Germany amid supply bottlenecks

From pv magazine Germany
The theft of PV modules and other solar technology is increasing in Germany.
The Criminal Police Office of Saxony has already sounded the alarm. There were 27 such crimes in the state in the first half of 2021.
The year before there were 24. In the first six months of this year, however, the officials counted 34 cases. Damages from the first half of the year alone in Saxony surpassed €250,000.
Popular content
In the past two weeks alone, there have been a number of reports, including the theft of 114 solar modules from a construction site in Arzberg, Germany. About €30,000 ($29,790) of solar tech was also stolen in Nauen, Brandenburg, for example.
The authorities said that the thieves are members of organized gangs that use vans to steal PV tech. Components are most frequently stolen from large commercial rooftops and ground-mounted systems, but thieves are increasingly targeting smaller residential systems, too.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.