Spain set to hit 20 GW milestone

On Sept. 14, Spanish grid operator Red Eléctrica de España (REE) reported that large-scale PV capacity in Spain had reached 17,142 MW. This means that solar has surpassed hydro, which up until now was in third place, with 17,094 MW. But PV is still behind wind power, with 29,512 MW, and combined cycle plants at 26,250 MW.
The total installed generating capacity in Spain currently stands at 115,957 MW. In percentage terms, the PV plants represent 14.78% of the country's total power generation capacity.
About 2.5 GW of additional solar projects – mostly residential and C&I installations – have been built under Spain's self-consumption regime. This means that the country’s total installed PV capacity, including large-scale projects, could already be above the 20 GW mark.
In early September, the REE said that in the first eight months of the year, the country's PV systems collectively generated around 21,000 GWh, which already exceeds the full-year total of 20,954 GWh in 2021.
