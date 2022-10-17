Solar Calculator estimates residential solar potential

From pv magazine USA

More and more US homeowners are turning to rooftop solar, as energy bills and power outages are on the rise. Whether your goals are cost savings, more independence from the centralized energy grid, carbon emissions mitigation, or all of the above, it is a good idea to have an estimate of what your home’s solar project would look like before you begin gathering quotes.

This is where the SolarReviews website can help, by providing customer testimonials on installers and a handy Solar Calculator to estimate system size, production, cost, and savings. Based on a few parameters like zip code, average monthly bill, utility company, roof direction, and roof pitch, the calculator can generate a suggested system size and expected project savings over the lifetime of a system.

“It’s a truly open calculator,” Andy Sendy, SolarReviews CEO told pv magazine. “We educate consumers so they can’t get ripped off.”

The Solar Calculator is regularly updated with new assumptions, based on ever-shifting electric rates and available incentives and programs.

SolarReviews works with Genability, which actively feeds the latest utility rate and net metering structures into the calculator for up-to-date accuracy. It also integrates energy usage profile data from the US Energy Information Administration to estimate building energy use based on different climactic zones across the United States.

“This is the greatest effort that any website has gone through to provide a fully accurate estimating tool which isn’t behind any paywall or registration wall,” said Sendy.

People interested in battery energy storage can select a quote sized to their specifications.