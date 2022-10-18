Chinese PV Industry Brief: Daqo secures 46,200 MT polysilicon order

Daqo said on Monday that it has secured a supply contract from an undisclosed customer for the 2023-27 period. The Xinjiang-based polysilicon supplier said it will sell up to 46,200 metric tons (MT). Daqo also signed a supply contract with Shuangliang for 155,300 MT of polysilicon supplies for the 2022-27 period.
GCL Technology says it expects to record an unaudited profit of CNY 12.7 billion ($1.76 billion) from its solar materials business in the third quarter. It said it produced 11,677 MT of its less energy-intensive granular product in the July-September period, for a gross profit of around CNY 205/kg, and conventional rod silicon at around CNY 151/kg. The group also produced 16,187 tons of rod silicon and 11 GW of solar wafers.
Wuxi Shangji Automation has secured an order from Zhejiang-based TOPCon panel maker Da-Solar. Under the terms of the agreement, Da-Solar will buy around 300 million of n-type wafer products in 2023 from Wuxi Shangji at a monthly negotiated price.
CATL has revealed plans to exclusively supply storage batteries to Primergy Solar for its $1.2 billion Gemini solar-storage project outside of Las Vegas. The Gemini project is expected to be one of the largest operational solar-storage projects in the United States, with a 690 MW solar array and 1,416 MWh of annual storage capacity.
