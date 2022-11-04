Huawei, garment makers jointly target 2 GW of rooftop solar in Bangladesh

Huawei Technologies and the BGMEA have signed a memorandum of understanding to set up rooftop solar systems on 4,000 garment factories. The deal will see Huawei set up 2 GW of rooftop solar capacity in total. All of the factories are owned by BGMEA members.
Combined, the rooftop systems will generate around 2,600 GWh of green electricity per year upon completion. The BGMEA will regulate the process and serve as a communicative bridge between Huawei and the factory owners.
“Energy efficiency, renewable energy and carbon footprint reduction have been one of the core areas of concern for BGMEA to facilitate sustainable growth and maintain competitiveness of the industry in the long run,” said Faruque Hassan, the president of the BGMEA.
Pan Junfeng, the chief executive of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh), said demand for electricity is rising in the Bangladeshi apparel sector.
“Huawei will work with BGMEA to fulfill the necessity of more power supply through green solutions (solar power),” said Pan, adding that this will help to reduce excess power supply pressure on the national grid.
Bangladesh has the highest number of “green factories” in the world, according to the US Green Building Council. It says that around 500 more apparel factories in the country are now waiting for certification.
Bangladesh currently has the capacity to generate 948 MW of electricity from renewables. The nation now faces a serious electricity crisis, as many power plants remain shut down due to shortages of imported oil and gas.
