Gautam Solar unveils 450 W M10 solar module for rooftop applications

From pv magazine India
New Delhi-based Gautam Solar has released its new G-2X series mono PERC modules with 450 Wp of power output. They are built with 120 half-cut cells based on M10 wafers and offer a power conversion efficiency of up to 21.28%.
The company said its 450 Wp M10 modules are made for rooftop solar installations. The modules are compact and lightweight, and only require two purlins to install, compared to four purlins for higher-wattage M10 modules, said Gautam Solar.
The modules measure 1,923 mm x 1,134 mm x 35 mm and have a power density of 206.4 W per square meter. The modules incorporate multi-busbar technology for reduced internal resistance losses and round ribbons for better light utilization. The modules come in monofacial and bifacial variants.
