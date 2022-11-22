India launches second phase of solar production incentive scheme

From pv magazine India
Solar Energy Corp. of India Ltd (SECI) has started accepting applications for incentives from solar manufacturers to set up gigawatt-scale manufacturing facilities for high-efficiency solar modules in India, under the second phase of the PLI scheme.
Manufacturers that set up any PV-related production facilities will be eligible to apply for the incentives. However, they will need to develop facilities that make solar cells and modules in line with minimum manufacturing capacity requirements and minimum standards for performance.
They can opt to bid under any of the three categories of integration: poly-to-module, ingot-wafers-to-module, and cells and modules. The manufacturers need to submit single bids to set up manufacturing facilities with at least 1 GW of capacity (1 GW each for all individual stages included in its proposal).
“The maximum capacity that will be awarded to a single bidder under the PLI scheme, i.e. the maximum capacity which will be eligible for a grant of PLI, will be 50% of the capacity to be set up by the bidder,” said the tender document. “This awarded maximum bid capacity will include any capacity awarded as per the Letter of Award issued by IREDA under Tranche-I of the PLI scheme.”
