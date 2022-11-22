Sunova Solar releases 575 W n-type PV panel with 22.2% efficiency

China's Sunova Solar has unveiled a new n-type solar module for commercial and industrial projects, as well as utility-scale PV plants.

“The n-type solar cells of the Sunova Thor modules have no natural light-induced degradation (LID) and a power generation that can be of over 10% compared to conventional p-type modules,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine.

The modules feature 144 half-cut monocrystalline cells and weigh 32.5 kg. Their open-circuit voltage ranges between 50.4 V and 51.2 V and the short-circuit current is between 13.93 A and 14.17 A. The maximum system voltage is 1,500 V.

The panels have an IP68 enclosure and 2 mm of anti-reflecting glass. They have a temperature coefficient of -0.31% per degree Celsius, with an operational temperature ranging from -40 C to 85 C.

The new panels come with a 30-year linear power output guarantee and a 15-year product guarantee. The degradation in the first year is purportedly 1.0% and 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 87.4% of the nominal output power.

“The Thor module is fully certified and sales have now commenced,” the spokesperson said. “Sunova’s warranties are also backed up by renowned insurance companies such as Ariel r.e. and Lloyds.”

Sunova Solar is based in Wuxi, in China's Jiangsu province. It currently runs three factories in China and Vietnam, with an aggregate solar module manufacturing capacity of 3 GW.