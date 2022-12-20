Chinese PV Industry Brief: Estimated new solar additions may fall short in 2022

NEA released China’s power industry data covering the year so far through to the end of November. The figures show China finished solar PV installations reaching 65.71 GW by the end of November. Compared to same data released in last month, which pinned installations at 58.24 GW at the end of October, 7.47 GW was therefore installed and grid connected during November. This trend of comparatively lower numbers might see 2022's total come in lower than the expected total which was estimated to be at or around 85 GW by the end of December. Meanwhile, according to NEA data, 22.52 GW wind power was installed and connected to the grid by the end of November.

Solar PV glass manufacturer Almaden announced on Tuesday that the company has signed a major sales contract with leading solar PV module maker JA Solar to supply PV glass with total quantity of around 276 million square meters in the period from Jan 1, 2023 to Dec 31, 2025. The deal price will be periodically discussed, and the present contract value is around CNY6 billion (USD$857 million) based on current market pricing. The scale of the contract for Almaden is significant: according to the company, the sales from this single order account for over 90% of its total revenue of 2021.

Solar PV equipment manufacturer Wuxi Autowell Technology (ATW) said this week that the company is planning a new smart factory in Wuxi, Jiangsu province to build new capacities of solar cell screen printing, battery packs production line, and more. The factory is estimated to be finished within 24 months. Meanwhile, a new R&D lab will be established for cell equipment testing and verification.