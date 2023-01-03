Hanersun releases 695 W TOPCon solar module with 22.37% efficiency rating

Chinese module manufacturer Hanersun, formerly known as Csunpower, has released a new line of solar modules based on n-type tunnel oxide passivated contacts (TOPCon) tech. The new panels are based on its HItouch 5N series, but they feature larger 210 mm wafers instead of 182 mm wafers.

“The modules are suitable for ground-mounted plants,” a Hanersun spokesperson told pv magazine.

The company said its TOPCon cells are based on a new surface passivation technology and metal contact system for perfect optical matching and maximum light absorption. It is offering 10 different versions of the Hitouch6N panels, with power outputs ranging from 605 W to 695 W. The power conversion efficiencies range from 21.38% to 22.37%.

The higher-output modules have open-circuit voltages between 47.2 V and 48 V, and short-circuit current between 18.14 A and 18.30 A. The panels can operate with a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V and operating temperatures of -40 C to 85 C.

They measure 2,384 mm x 1,1303 mm x 35 mm, feature a waterproof junction box with an IP68 rating, and a frame made of anodized aluminum alloy. The panels have a temperature coefficient of 0.31%.

The HItouch 6N modules are available in both monofacial and bifacial formats. The monofacial panels weigh 34.4 kg, while the bifacial weigh 38.7 kg. Both sides of the bifacial modules are covered with 2.0 mm glass. Its bifaciality can reportedly reach up to 85%.

For the bifacial modules, the degradation rate in the first year is purportedly 1%, with 30-year end power output guaranteed to be no less than 87.4% of the total nominal output power. For the monofacial modules, 25 years of power output are guaranteed to be no less than 89.4% of the nominal output power, with 1% degradation in the first year.