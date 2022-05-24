Hanersun launches 580 W TOPCon solar module with 22.38% efficiency

Chinese module manufacturer Hanersun, formerly known as Csunpower, has launched its first solar module based on tunnel oxide passivated contacts (TOPCon) tech.
Its new HITouch5N panels are available in five different versions, with power outputs ranging from 560 W to 580 W, and power conversion efficiencies from 21.66% to 22.38%. The open-circuit voltage is between 50.60 V and 51.40 V and the short-circuit current is between 13.99 A and 14.17 A. The panels can operate with a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V and operating temperatures of -40 C and 85 C.
The modules measure 2,279 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weigh in at 28.5 kg. They also feature an IP68 enclosure rating, 2 mm tempered glass, and anodized aluminum frames. They have a temperature coefficient of 0.31%.
The new product comes with a 12-year product warranty and a 30-year performance warranty. The degradation in the first year is purportedly 1% and 25-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 89.4% of the nominal output power.
“Hitouch5N is an ideal choice for various applications as on residential & commercial rooftops or small-scale ground-mounted power stations,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. “Its bifaciality can reach up to 85%.”
