Indian hydropower producer to set up 2 GW of floating solar

From pv magazine India
Damodar Valley Corp. (DVC) has identified 2 GW of floating solar potential across reservoirs at its Maithon, Panchet, Tilaiya and Konar dams in the Indian state of Jharkhand.
The state-owned company has sought approval from India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy to set up the capacity under the Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Parks (UMREPP) scheme. DVC has already secured approval for 990 MW of 2 GW from the ministry. It will soon tender some of that 990 MW, according to a DVC official.
Popular content
The capacity will be built across three reservoirs and will presumably be set up in a joint venture with NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd. DVC has also signed a memorandum of understanding with NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd to develop renewable energy projects on the reservoirs of its dams.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.