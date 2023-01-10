JinkoSolar unveils new TOPCon solar products with record efficiency ratings

JinkoSolar has unveiled today three new n-type solar module variants featuring tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology.
The new Tiger Neo Series includes 54-cell products with power outputs of up to 445 W and a maximum efficiency of 22.27%. The 72-cell panels in the line have a nominal power rating of 615 W and an efficiency rating of up to 23.23%. The line also includes larger 635 W modules with maximum efficiencies of 22.72%.
All of the products are based on 182 mm wafers, as with previous Tiger Neo products. JinkoSolar said that all of the panels have a temperature coefficient of -0.29% C and a bifaciality factor of 85%. They also feature a short circuit current of 13.93 A.
Popular content
The new products come with a 15-year product warranty and a 30-year performance warranty. Degradation for the first year is reportedly 1% and linear degradation is 0.4%.
“We are once again raising the standard of N-type performance with the latest generation of our Tiger Neo panels, which deliver better system performance – even through the most demanding conditions,” said the company's CMO, Gener Miao, without providing additional technical details.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.