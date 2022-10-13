JinkoSolar achieves 26.1% efficiency for n-type TOPCon solar cell

The record surpasses Jinko's previous achievement of 25.7%, announced in April. A hydrogenation process developed by Jinko in collaboration with research and development partners was key to the achievement here, alongside ultrafine metallization, an advanced diffusion process, and various material upgrades.
“We are proud to achieve a major breakthrough in the conversion efficiency of N-type TOPCon cells in less than half a year, breaking the record we have previously set for N-type monocrystalline silicon solar cells,” said JinkoSolar CTO, Jin Hao. “The R&D department has developed interface defect passivation, highly transparent polysilicon film and ultra-thin metallization technologies based on a laser-doped selective emitter.”
Popular content
In October 2021, the efficiency of the cell stood at 25.4%.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.