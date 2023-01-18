India’s Delectrik Systems starts commercial production of containerized redox flow battery systems 

From pv magazine India
Delectrik Systems has started commercial production of its RFB200 series containerized redox flow battery system.
“Multiple units of the 200 kWh battery system can be connected to build MWh-scale energy storage system for use in on-grid and off-grid applications in the commercial and industrial utility space,” founder Vishal Mittal told pv magazine. “The battery system is based on vanadium redox chemistry and is built for outdoor use with integrated power electronics and controls solution.”
Popular content
Mittal said the first units are almost ready for dispatch to the United States and Australia. In addition to a standalone DC flow battery system, the RFB200 series also comes as a completely integrated AC system with inverter and switchgear, and as a hybrid battery system (combining flow and lithium or other power batteries).
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.