Romania reduces VAT on residential solar to 5%

Romania has passed a reduction in VAT for solar modules from 19% to 5%.
“The law does not provide any installation size limit in order to benefit from the reduction,” Mihaela Nyerges, partner at Nyerges & Partners, told pv magazine.
The measure only applies to PV panels for residential homes or public buildings belonging to central or local authorities or entities. Commercial companies are excluded from the tax cuts. The VAT reduction also applies to solar thermal panels, installation kits, and low-emission heat pumps.
The incentives are expected to increase solar uptake across Romania and boost self-consumption. Amid rising energy prices, the country has seen a sharp increase in prosumers since it introduced more favorable net metering provisions in 2022. Romania is also supporting rooftop PV deployment via the Casa Verde Fotovoltaice (green PV home) scheme.
Popular content
“The VAT reduction will stimulate even more the already growing market, although we can expect that the VAT reduction will be passed only partially to consumers due to rising demand,” said Nyerges.
According to the latest statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Romania had 1,398 MW of solar installed by the end of 2021.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.