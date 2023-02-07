Sharp unveils 228 W residential solar panel for limited rooftop spaces

Sharp has released its new NU-228AP solar modules for applications on buildings with small rooftop areas.
The Japanese electronics manufacturer said the monocrystalline module weighs 13 kg and measures 1,146 mm × 996 mm × 38.5 mm. It claimed that it can be easily installed in vertical or horizontal positions, depending on the roof configuration.
The company said the new product has a power output of 228 W and a power conversion efficiency of 20.0%. The open-circuit voltage is 20.84 V and the short-circuit current is 14.03 A.
Sharp is currently selling the panel in Japan for JPY 143,000 ($1,040) and is offering a 15-year product warranty and a 20-year performance warranty. The 20-year power output is guaranteed to be no less than 80% of the nominal output power.
In May, Sharp released monocrystalline modules for the Japanese market that are purportedly suitable for gable roofs with large installation surfaces and different roofing materials. The company said the new panels can be deployed on roofing materials such as slate, metal horizontal rooftops, and metal tile bar roofing.
