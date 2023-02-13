Only5mins! – Floating offshore PV in the Mediterranean

pv magazine speaks with Luciano Mule’Stagno, director of the Institute for Sustainable Energy at the University of Malta, about the prospects of floating offshore PV in Malta and the Mediterranean. He says offshore PV could become competitive with ground-mounted solar in some land-constrained countries.

Luciano Mule'Stagno

Image: pv magazine

