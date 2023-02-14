Panasonic unveils ultrasonic meter to measure hydrogen flow, concentration

Panasonic has released an ultrasonic meter that can simultaneously measure hydrogen flow rates and concentration in high humidity.

Ultrasonic flow meters use ultrasound to measure the velocity of fluids in a range of fluid applications. Compared to conventional meters, such devices can provide more accurate gas flow measurements by calculating the time difference ratios between ultrasonic paths into a pipe. Panasonic's GB-L1CMH1A solution is a new product based on a technology that it previously developed for gas meters.

The Japanese electronics manufacturer said the system can operate without changing the operating state of the fuel cell. It is able to measure a wide range of hydrogen flow rates and concentrations. It is also equipped with monitoring functions for temperature, pressure, and humidity.

“The temperature, pressure, and humidity in the fuel cell greatly affect the power generation efficiency and durability of the fuel cell itself,” Panasonic said. “In order to improve power generation efficiency and durability, it is important to grasp the internal state of the fuel cell in real time and perform optimal control.”

The company said the device is available for sale in Japan from Feb. 10. “The use of this product is expected to accelerate research and development of fuel cells,” it added.

In 2021, Panasonic unveiled a 5 kW pure hydrogen fuel cell generator for commercial applications. It previously installed the fuel cell in several pilot projects in Japan. The H2 Kibou fuel cell system works with pure hydrogen at a density of more than 99.97% and achieves an electrical efficiency of 56%.