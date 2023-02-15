SolarEdge announces record revenues in 2022

From pv magazine USA
SolarEdge Technologies, an Israel-based inverter specialist, has reported record revenues of $890.7 million for the full year to Dec. 31, 2022, with $837 million coming from the solar segment. Shipments in 2022 amounted to 14 GW of inverters and 6 MWh of batteries. The company said its revenue of $3.11 billion rose 58% year over year from 2021.
Th company recently announced that its energy storage division had begun shipping battery cells for stationary energy storage applications from its Sella 2 gigafactory in South Korea. It began shipments of nickel manganese cobalt pouch cells optimized for energy storage applications in the residential, commercial and utility-scale segments.
Popular content
“The global economic and geopolitical events coupled with post pandemic dynamics created an unprecedented demand for solar energy in general and our products in particular,” said Zvi Lando, chief executive officer of SolarEdge.
For the first quarter of 2023, the company expects revenues to fall within the range of $915 million to $945 million. It expects revenues from the solar segment to be within the range of $875 million to $905 million, and a gross margin from the solar segment of 31% to 34%.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.