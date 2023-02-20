Aggreko releases new line of modular, mobile battery energy storage solutions

Aggreko has unveiled the latest additions to its battery energy storage offering – modular and mobile 30 kVA (65 kWh) and 60 kVA (120 kWh) solutions. It says charging can be completed in as little as three hours, and the containerized nature of the batteries means they are delivered as fully integrated systems with inverters, HVAC, fire protection, and auxiliary components, all in one unit.

The systems feature lithium-iron phosphate batteries Pylontech US3000 and bidirectional inverters Victron Quattro 48/5000/70/120. For solar input, the maximum array voltage stands as 250 V, the maximum array current at 30 Amp, and the maximum power at 4.9 kWp.

The 30 kVA battery measures 1140 mm X 1450 mm X 1580 mm and weighs 1360 kg. The 60 kVA solution measures 2250 mm X 1300 mm X 2065 mm and weighs 2,700 kg.

The systems can be scaled up as required, which makes them suitable for a range of applications, including events, data centers, refineries, and renewable energy projects. Regardless of the project type, Aggreko works with customers to build contracts with rental periods as short as six months or extend to several years, with a simple monthly or annual fee.

The freshly released 2023 battery lineup forms part of Aggreko’s Greener Upgrades program, which also includes the Fuel Flex 450 kW natural gas generator and Tier 4F diesel generator, which is said to meet the most stringent Environmental Protection Agency regulations for diesel engines.