India tenders 1 GW of pumped hydro storage, 200 MW of solar

Assam Power Distribution aims to procure power from up to 200 MW (AC) of grid-connected solar projects to be developed anywhere in the Indian state of Assam. The projects will be set up on a build-own-operate basis and will be awarded via tariff-based competitive bidding, with a ceiling tariff fixed at INR 4 ($0.048)/kWh.
The capacity of each solar project will be at least 10 MW. Bids can be made for capacities ranging from a minimum of 10 MW to 200 MW, in multiples of 5 MW.
APDCL will sign 25-year power purchase agreements (PPA) with the successful bidders. The projects must be commissioned within 18 months of the signing of the PPAs.
Karnataka Ltd., meanwhile, has also started accepting bids to develop up to 1 GW of pumped hydro storage capacity anywhere in the Indian state of Karnataka. The installation will be connected to the intra-state transmission system, on a build-own-operate basis. The minimum bid capacity is 100 MW, with bidding to close on March 12.
Karnataka is one of India’s top five states for clean energy, with 155 GW of estimated renewables potential.
