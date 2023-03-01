FuturaSun unveils n-type heterojunction solar modules

FuturaSun has entered the heterojunction (HJT) market with a new line of bifacial, n-type, half-cut multi-busbar HJT solar modules for rooftop arrays and large-scale applications.

“The bifaciality factor of the Velvet module results circa 15% higher than the standard value of a bifacial module based on the PERC technology,” the Italy-based module manufacturer said, noting that their bifaciality factor goes up to 85%.

The Velvet Pro line for residential and commercial rooftop applications features a glass-glass structure with 120 or 144 HJT multi-busbar half-cut M6 cells. The modules with 120 cells come in five versions, with power ratings ranging from 380 W to 400 W, and power efficiencies from 20.9% to 22.0%. The open-circuit voltage is between 44.46 V and 44.88 V and the short-circuit voltage current spans from 10.73 A to 11.12 A.

They measure 1,755 mm x 1,038 mm x 30 mm and weigh 23.5 kg. The front side is covered with a 2 mm anti-reflection coating glass while the backside either comes as a 2 mm white or transparent glass.

“The glass-glass structure ensures high load-bearing capacity, strong mechanical stability, and exceptional resistance to weather agents,” FuturaSun said. “In addition, it reduces the risk of micro-cracks, snail track effect, and corrosion resulting from humidity, sand, and salt fog.”

The modules with 144 HJT cells also come in five versions, with power ratings ranging from 460 W to 480 W, and power efficiencies from 21.2% to 22.1%. The open-circuit voltage is between 53.21 V and 53.76 V and the short-circuit voltage current spans from 10.59 A to 10.81 A. They measure 2,094 mm x 1,038 mm x 30 mm and weigh 27.5 kg.

The Velvet Premium line for industrial and utility-scale PV systems features a glass-glass structure with 120 or 132 HJT multi-busbar, half-cut G12 cells.

The modules with 120 cells come in five versions, with power ratings ranging from 615 W to 635 W, and power efficiencies from 21.7% to 22.4%. The open-circuit voltage is between 44.76 V and 45.47 V and the short-circuit voltage current spans from 17.18 A to 17.42 A. They measure 2,172 mm x 1,303 mm x 35 mm and weigh 35.3 kg.

The modules with 132 HJT cells also come in five versions, with power ratings ranging from 680 W to 700 W, and power efficiencies from 21.9% to 22.5%. The open-circuit voltage is between 49.51 V and 50.14 V and the short-circuit voltage current spans from 17.19 A to 17.42 A. They measure 2,384 mm x 1,303 mm x 35 mm and weigh 38.7 kg.

The new products can operate with a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V and feature an IP67/IP68 junction box with anodized aluminum frames. They have a temperature coefficient of -0.26% per degree Celsius and their operating temperature ranges from -40 C to 85 C.

They come with a 30-year linear power output guarantee and a 15-year product guarantee. The degradation in the first year is purportedly 1.0% and 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 88% of the nominal output power.

“This stability is also due to the new module’s cells, which are light-induced degradation (LID) resistant, since the n-type cells are doped with phosphorus and not boron,” said FuturaSun.