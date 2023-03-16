Huasun begins mass production of 25% efficiency bifacial heterojunction solar cells

Huasun has started manufacturing activities at its heterojunction (HJT) solar cell factory in Xuancheng, in China's Anhui province.

The new factory will have an annual capacity of 2.4 GW and will produce exclusively bifacial 182 mm HJT cells based on the company's cell tech featuring a power conversion efficiency of 25.26%. This result was confirmed by the Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin, Germany.

According to the PV module maker, its champion cell is second only to the HJT cell developed by Japanese chemical company Kaneka in 2017. That 180 cm² crystalline silicon device, which featured heterojunction and back-contact technology, achieved 26.63% efficiency.

Huasun is currently operating another 500 MW module factory in Xuancheng.

Popular content

In September 2022, the company signed an agreement with the eastern China unit of state-run Power China to supply 10 GW of heterojunction modules from 2022 to 2025. It also announced plans to invest in 7.5 GW of heterojunction lines and placed a corresponding order with Chinese heterojunction equipment supplier Maxwell.

The new capacity is expected to go online in 2023.